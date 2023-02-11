By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20. Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee has won 12 of 13 and completed a back-to-back sweep in LA after beating the Lakers on Thursday. Paul George led six Clippers in double figures with 19 points and 11 rebounds. They were without Kawhi Leonard, who sat out due to injury management.

