BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 46

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41

Appleton North 69, Appleton East 61

Appleton West 66, Oshkosh West 64

Arrowhead 69, Muskego 55

Assumption 74, Abbotsford 43

Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19

Brookfield Academy 93, University School of Milwaukee 71

Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 49

Bruce 59, Flambeau 51

Burlington 69, Delavan-Darien 32

Campbellsport 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58

Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54

Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65

Coleman 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 37

Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57

Crivitz 83, Suring 36

Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 48

Dodgeville 33, Prairie du Chien 31

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 43

Elkhorn Area 59, Badger 52

Freedom 76, Luxemburg-Casco 48

Gillett 67, Niagara 49

Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian-Providence 80

Grafton 63, Slinger 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Oneida Nation 52

Hamilton 76, Wauwatosa East 56

Hartford Union 73, Port Washington 71

Hilbert 68, Mishicot 52

Holmen 68, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62

Homestead 61, West Bend West 53

Hudson 51, New Richmond 41

Hurley 90, Mercer 48

Ithaca 72, De Soto 64

Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40

Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 35

Kewaskum 50, Waupun 48

Kimberly 60, Kaukauna 59

Kohler 87, Ozaukee 65

La Crosse Central 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

La Farge 58, Weston 55

Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72

Lake Country Lutheran 60, Living Word Lutheran 40

Luther 81, Westby 40

Madison La Follette 94, Madison West 81

Marathon 85, Phillips 67

Markesan 78, Fall River 73

Marquette University 72, Brookfield Central 48

Marshall 73, Wisconsin Heights 42

Medford Area 59, Northland Pines 58

Mellen 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 57

Menasha 72, Green Bay West 37

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55

Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53

Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee North 28

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Milwaukee Vincent 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 56

Mukwonago 77, Waukesha West 68

Necedah 63, Hillsboro 60

Neenah 75, Hortonville 60

Newman Catholic 80, Prentice 66

Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 68, 2OT

Omro 59, Lomira 51

Onalaska 61, Aquinas 57

Oshkosh North 57, Fond du Lac 53

Palmyra-Eagle 58, Johnson Creek 25

Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 57

Pulaski 81, Marinette 63

Racine Lutheran 83, The Prairie School 73

Reedsville 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Rhinelander 57, Lakeland 53

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52

River Valley 61, Lancaster 58

Royall 63, Brookwood 37

Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Chesterton 29

Seneca 58, North Crawford 40

Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Oostburg 39

Shiocton 73, Port Edwards 68

Siren 57, Northwood 45

Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36

Somerset 79, Altoona 78

St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63

St. Marys Springs 94, Mayville 78

Stratford 58, Rib Lake 45

Three Lakes 84, Bowler 51

Tomah 79, Sparta 68

Turtle Lake 64, Grantsburg 55

Union Grove 68, Wilmot Union 48

Unity 63, Frederic 38

Waukesha Christian 61, Grace Christian 40

Waunakee 71, Stoughton 67

Wautoma 78, Nekoosa 61

Wauwatosa West 54, West Allis Nathan Hale 51

Webster 51, Clear Lake 44

West Bend East 66, Cedarburg 62

West De Pere 53, Seymour 50

Westosha Central 65, Waterford 51

Whitefish Bay 64, Nicolet 57

Whitnall 68, Racine Case 48

Wisconsin Dells 81, Westfield Area 52

Xavier 74, New London 61

