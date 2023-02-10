The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 46
Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41
Appleton North 69, Appleton East 61
Appleton West 66, Oshkosh West 64
Arrowhead 69, Muskego 55
Assumption 74, Abbotsford 43
Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19
Brookfield Academy 93, University School of Milwaukee 71
Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 49
Bruce 59, Flambeau 51
Burlington 69, Delavan-Darien 32
Campbellsport 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58
Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54
Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65
Coleman 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 37
Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57
Crivitz 83, Suring 36
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 48
Dodgeville 33, Prairie du Chien 31
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Elkhorn Area 59, Badger 52
Freedom 76, Luxemburg-Casco 48
Gillett 67, Niagara 49
Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian-Providence 80
Grafton 63, Slinger 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Oneida Nation 52
Hamilton 76, Wauwatosa East 56
Hartford Union 73, Port Washington 71
Hilbert 68, Mishicot 52
Holmen 68, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62
Homestead 61, West Bend West 53
Hudson 51, New Richmond 41
Hurley 90, Mercer 48
Ithaca 72, De Soto 64
Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 35
Kewaskum 50, Waupun 48
Kimberly 60, Kaukauna 59
Kohler 87, Ozaukee 65
La Crosse Central 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
La Farge 58, Weston 55
Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72
Lake Country Lutheran 60, Living Word Lutheran 40
Luther 81, Westby 40
Madison La Follette 94, Madison West 81
Marathon 85, Phillips 67
Markesan 78, Fall River 73
Marquette University 72, Brookfield Central 48
Marshall 73, Wisconsin Heights 42
Medford Area 59, Northland Pines 58
Mellen 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 57
Menasha 72, Green Bay West 37
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55
Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee North 28
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Milwaukee Vincent 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 56
Mukwonago 77, Waukesha West 68
Necedah 63, Hillsboro 60
Neenah 75, Hortonville 60
Newman Catholic 80, Prentice 66
Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 68, 2OT
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Onalaska 61, Aquinas 57
Oshkosh North 57, Fond du Lac 53
Palmyra-Eagle 58, Johnson Creek 25
Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 57
Pulaski 81, Marinette 63
Racine Lutheran 83, The Prairie School 73
Reedsville 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Rhinelander 57, Lakeland 53
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52
River Valley 61, Lancaster 58
Royall 63, Brookwood 37
Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Chesterton 29
Seneca 58, North Crawford 40
Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Oostburg 39
Shiocton 73, Port Edwards 68
Siren 57, Northwood 45
Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36
Somerset 79, Altoona 78
St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63
St. Marys Springs 94, Mayville 78
Stratford 58, Rib Lake 45
Three Lakes 84, Bowler 51
Tomah 79, Sparta 68
Turtle Lake 64, Grantsburg 55
Union Grove 68, Wilmot Union 48
Unity 63, Frederic 38
Waukesha Christian 61, Grace Christian 40
Waunakee 71, Stoughton 67
Wautoma 78, Nekoosa 61
Wauwatosa West 54, West Allis Nathan Hale 51
Webster 51, Clear Lake 44
West Bend East 66, Cedarburg 62
West De Pere 53, Seymour 50
Westosha Central 65, Waterford 51
Whitefish Bay 64, Nicolet 57
Whitnall 68, Racine Case 48
Wisconsin Dells 81, Westfield Area 52
Xavier 74, New London 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..