GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 60, University Lake/Trinity 34

Albany 73, Monticello 36

Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32

Alma/Pepin 40, Independence 22

Almond-Bancroft 56, Pacelli 43

Altoona 53, Somerset 45

Amery 72, Saint Croix Central 62

Antigo 64, Tomahawk 31

Appleton East 57, Appleton North 45

Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46

Ashland 41, Barron 34

Athens 56, Auburndale 51

Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 44

Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 31

Belmont 55, River Ridge 29

Blair-Taylor 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Bonduel 69, Manawa 27

Boyceville 44, Glenwood City 10

Brillion 59, Chilton 44

Brodhead 56, Whitewater 40

Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35

Bruce 44, Flambeau 39

Cameron 56, Spooner 25

Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45

Central Wisconsin Christian 56, Dodgeland 49

Clayton 44, Winter 39

Clear Lake 34, Webster 33

Clinton 69, Big Foot 34

Colby 52, Spencer 43

Colfax 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Columbus 61, Poynette 42

Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47

Crandon 64, Elcho 10

Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59

Darlington 67, Boscobel 51

De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41

DeForest 54, Waunakee 40

Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51

Denmark 57, Oconto Falls 44

Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19

Durand 50, Mondovi 33

Edgerton 58, Jefferson 40

Edgewood 69, Monroe 38

Eleva-Strum 57, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Elk Mound 77, Spring Valley 34

Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33

Fennimore 54, Riverdale 37

Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh North 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Little Chute 25

Franklin 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

Freedom 72, Marinette 45

Grafton 43, Slinger 38

Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58

Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51

Homestead 66, West Bend West 45

Hurley 67, Mercer 24

Ithaca 59, De Soto 17

Janesville Craig 62, Sun Prairie 52

Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56

Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42

Juda 40, Argyle 33

Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47

Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44

Kiel 52, Roncalli 25

La Farge/Youth Initiative 46, Weston 28

Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27

Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44

Lakeland 74, Rhinelander 27

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 45

Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44

Lincoln 60, Gilman 52

Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42

Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36

Markesan 35, Princeton/Green Lake 23

Marshall 67, Belleville 51

McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40

McFarland 72, Turner 35

Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41

Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26

Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18

Milwaukee School of Languages 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 41

Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15

Monona Grove 70, Milton 32

Neenah 67, Hortonville 47

New Glarus 82, Wisconsin Heights 35

Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43

Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

Notre Dame 99, Sheboygan South 25

Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35

Oakfield 54, Hustisford 28

Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40

Oshkosh West 57, Appleton West 52

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53

Owen-Withee 54, Greenwood 43

Pardeeville 73, Montello 33

Platteville 52, Dodgeville 44

Potosi/Cassville 57, Benton 53

Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34

Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30

Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48

Randolph 69, Fall River 37

Rio 71, Cambria-Friesland 44

Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 28

Sauk Prairie 61, Baraboo 26

Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32

Shawano 70, Seymour 40

Sheboygan Falls 75, New Holstein 57

Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55

Shullsburg 59, Highland 44

Siren 56, Northwood 29

Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52

Southwestern 45, Iowa-Grant 35

St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20

Stevens Point 68, Marshfield 67

Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50

Sun Prairie West 50, Middleton 46

The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 53

Three Lakes 61, Florence 44

Tri-County 37, Port Edwards 25

Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52

Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50

Unity 52, Frederic 25

Valders 90, Two Rivers 53

Verona Area 88, Madison East 29

Viroqua 44, Black River Falls 23

Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21

Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44

Wauwatosa East 58, Hamilton 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Kickapoo 32

Wayland Academy 40, Horicon 34

West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45

Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49

Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36

Whitehall 63, Augusta 42

Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49

Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47

Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 40

Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.

Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd.

