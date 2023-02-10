The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 60, University Lake/Trinity 34
Albany 73, Monticello 36
Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32
Alma/Pepin 40, Independence 22
Almond-Bancroft 56, Pacelli 43
Altoona 53, Somerset 45
Amery 72, Saint Croix Central 62
Antigo 64, Tomahawk 31
Appleton East 57, Appleton North 45
Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46
Ashland 41, Barron 34
Athens 56, Auburndale 51
Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 44
Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 31
Belmont 55, River Ridge 29
Blair-Taylor 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Bonduel 69, Manawa 27
Boyceville 44, Glenwood City 10
Brillion 59, Chilton 44
Brodhead 56, Whitewater 40
Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35
Bruce 44, Flambeau 39
Cameron 56, Spooner 25
Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45
Central Wisconsin Christian 56, Dodgeland 49
Clayton 44, Winter 39
Clear Lake 34, Webster 33
Clinton 69, Big Foot 34
Colby 52, Spencer 43
Colfax 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Columbus 61, Poynette 42
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
Crandon 64, Elcho 10
Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59
Darlington 67, Boscobel 51
De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41
DeForest 54, Waunakee 40
Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51
Denmark 57, Oconto Falls 44
Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19
Durand 50, Mondovi 33
Edgerton 58, Jefferson 40
Edgewood 69, Monroe 38
Eleva-Strum 57, Melrose-Mindoro 52
Elk Mound 77, Spring Valley 34
Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33
Fennimore 54, Riverdale 37
Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh North 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Little Chute 25
Franklin 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 46
Freedom 72, Marinette 45
Grafton 43, Slinger 38
Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58
Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51
Homestead 66, West Bend West 45
Hurley 67, Mercer 24
Ithaca 59, De Soto 17
Janesville Craig 62, Sun Prairie 52
Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56
Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42
Juda 40, Argyle 33
Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47
Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44
Kiel 52, Roncalli 25
La Farge/Youth Initiative 46, Weston 28
Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27
Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44
Lakeland 74, Rhinelander 27
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 45
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44
Lincoln 60, Gilman 52
Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42
Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36
Markesan 35, Princeton/Green Lake 23
Marshall 67, Belleville 51
McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40
McFarland 72, Turner 35
Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41
Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26
Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18
Milwaukee School of Languages 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 41
Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15
Monona Grove 70, Milton 32
Neenah 67, Hortonville 47
New Glarus 82, Wisconsin Heights 35
Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43
Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
Notre Dame 99, Sheboygan South 25
Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35
Oakfield 54, Hustisford 28
Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40
Oshkosh West 57, Appleton West 52
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53
Owen-Withee 54, Greenwood 43
Pardeeville 73, Montello 33
Platteville 52, Dodgeville 44
Potosi/Cassville 57, Benton 53
Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34
Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30
Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48
Randolph 69, Fall River 37
Rio 71, Cambria-Friesland 44
Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 28
Sauk Prairie 61, Baraboo 26
Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32
Shawano 70, Seymour 40
Sheboygan Falls 75, New Holstein 57
Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55
Shullsburg 59, Highland 44
Siren 56, Northwood 29
Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52
Southwestern 45, Iowa-Grant 35
St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20
Stevens Point 68, Marshfield 67
Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50
Sun Prairie West 50, Middleton 46
The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 53
Three Lakes 61, Florence 44
Tri-County 37, Port Edwards 25
Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52
Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50
Unity 52, Frederic 25
Valders 90, Two Rivers 53
Verona Area 88, Madison East 29
Viroqua 44, Black River Falls 23
Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21
Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44
Wauwatosa East 58, Hamilton 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Kickapoo 32
Wayland Academy 40, Horicon 34
West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45
Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49
Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36
Whitehall 63, Augusta 42
Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49
Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47
Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 40
Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.
Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.
Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
