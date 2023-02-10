The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32

Altoona 53, Somerset 45

Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46

Ashland 41, Barron 34

Athens 56, Auburndale 51

Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46

Brillion 59, Chilton 44

Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35

Bruce 44, Flambeau 39

Cameron 56, Spooner 25

Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45

Clayton 44, Winter 39

Clear Lake 34, Webster 33

Clinton 69, Big Foot 34

Columbus 61, Poynette 42

Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47

Crandon 64, Elcho 10

Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59

De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41

Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51

Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19

Durand 50, Mondovi 33

Edgewood 69, Monroe 38

Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33

Freedom 72, Marinette 45

Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58

Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51

Homestead 66, West Bend West 45

Hurley 67, Mercer 24

Ithaca 59, De Soto 17

Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56

Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42

Juda 40, Argyle 33

Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47

Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44

Kiel 52, Roncalli 25

Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27

Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44

Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44

Lincoln 60, Gilman 52

Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42

Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36

McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40

McFarland 72, Turner 35

Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41

Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26

Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18

Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15

Neenah 67, Hortonville 47

Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43

Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35

Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53

Pardeeville 73, Montello 33

Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30

Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48

Randolph 69, Fall River 37

Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32

Shawano 70, Seymour 40

Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55

Shullsburg 59, Highland 44

Siren 56, Northwood 29

Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52

St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20

Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50

Three Lakes 61, Florence 44

Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52

Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50

Unity 52, Frederic 25

Verona Area 88, Madison East 29

Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21

Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44

West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45

Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49

Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36

Whitehall 63, Augusta 42

Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49

Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47

Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.

Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd.

