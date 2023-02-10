The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32
Altoona 53, Somerset 45
Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46
Ashland 41, Barron 34
Athens 56, Auburndale 51
Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46
Brillion 59, Chilton 44
Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35
Bruce 44, Flambeau 39
Cameron 56, Spooner 25
Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45
Clayton 44, Winter 39
Clear Lake 34, Webster 33
Clinton 69, Big Foot 34
Columbus 61, Poynette 42
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
Crandon 64, Elcho 10
Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59
De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41
Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51
Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19
Durand 50, Mondovi 33
Edgewood 69, Monroe 38
Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33
Freedom 72, Marinette 45
Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58
Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51
Homestead 66, West Bend West 45
Hurley 67, Mercer 24
Ithaca 59, De Soto 17
Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56
Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42
Juda 40, Argyle 33
Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47
Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44
Kiel 52, Roncalli 25
Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27
Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44
Lincoln 60, Gilman 52
Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42
Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36
McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40
McFarland 72, Turner 35
Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41
Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26
Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18
Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15
Neenah 67, Hortonville 47
Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43
Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35
Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53
Pardeeville 73, Montello 33
Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30
Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48
Randolph 69, Fall River 37
Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32
Shawano 70, Seymour 40
Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55
Shullsburg 59, Highland 44
Siren 56, Northwood 29
Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52
St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20
Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50
Three Lakes 61, Florence 44
Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52
Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50
Unity 52, Frederic 25
Verona Area 88, Madison East 29
Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21
Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44
West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45
Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49
Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36
Whitehall 63, Augusta 42
Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49
Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47
Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.
Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.
Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd.
