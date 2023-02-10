The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 46

Arrowhead 69, Muskego 55

Assumption 74, Abbotsford 43

Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19

Bruce 59, Flambeau 51

Burlington 69, Delavan-Darien 32

Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65

Crivitz 83, Suring 36

Dodgeville 33, Prairie du Chien 31

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 43

Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian-Providence 80

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Oneida Nation 52

Hartford Union 73, Port Washington 71

Homestead 61, West Bend West 53

Hudson 51, New Richmond 41

Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 35

Kewaskum 50, Waupun 48

La Crosse Central 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

Marathon 85, Phillips 67

Markesan 78, Fall River 73

Medford Area 59, Northland Pines 58

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55

Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53

Necedah 63, Hillsboro 60

Neenah 75, Hortonville 60

Omro 59, Lomira 51

Pulaski 81, Marinette 63

Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Chesterton 29

Shiocton 73, Port Edwards 68

Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36

Somerset 79, Altoona 78

St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63

St. Marys Springs 94, Mayville 78

Stratford 58, Rib Lake 45

Waukesha Christian 61, Grace Christian 40

Waunakee 71, Stoughton 67

Wautoma 78, Nekoosa 61

West Bend East 66, Cedarburg 62

Wisconsin Dells 81, Westfield Area 52

Xavier 74, New London 61

___

