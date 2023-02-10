The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 46
Arrowhead 69, Muskego 55
Assumption 74, Abbotsford 43
Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19
Bruce 59, Flambeau 51
Burlington 69, Delavan-Darien 32
Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65
Crivitz 83, Suring 36
Dodgeville 33, Prairie du Chien 31
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian-Providence 80
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Oneida Nation 52
Hartford Union 73, Port Washington 71
Homestead 61, West Bend West 53
Hudson 51, New Richmond 41
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 35
Kewaskum 50, Waupun 48
La Crosse Central 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
Marathon 85, Phillips 67
Markesan 78, Fall River 73
Medford Area 59, Northland Pines 58
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55
Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Necedah 63, Hillsboro 60
Neenah 75, Hortonville 60
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Pulaski 81, Marinette 63
Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Chesterton 29
Shiocton 73, Port Edwards 68
Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36
Somerset 79, Altoona 78
St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63
St. Marys Springs 94, Mayville 78
Stratford 58, Rib Lake 45
Waukesha Christian 61, Grace Christian 40
Waunakee 71, Stoughton 67
Wautoma 78, Nekoosa 61
West Bend East 66, Cedarburg 62
Wisconsin Dells 81, Westfield Area 52
Xavier 74, New London 61
