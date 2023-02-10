The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 53, Somerset 45
Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46
Ashland 41, Barron 34
Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46
Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35
Bruce 44, Flambeau 39
Cameron 56, Spooner 25
Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45
Clayton 44, Winter 39
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
Crandon 64, Elcho 10
Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59
Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51
Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19
Durand 50, Mondovi 33
Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33
Freedom 72, Marinette 45
Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51
Homestead 66, West Bend West 45
Hurley 67, Mercer 24
Ithaca 59, De Soto 17
Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47
Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27
Lincoln 60, Gilman 52
Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41
Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18
Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35
Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55
Siren 56, Northwood 29
St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20
Three Lakes 61, Florence 44
Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52
Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50
Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49
Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49
Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..