By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 without LeBron James. Khris Middleton scored 22 points in the Bucks’ ninth consecutive victory. James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot two nights after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s career scoring leader. Dennis Schröder had 25 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who had only nine players in uniform after trading away five players. Anthony Davis had 23 points and 16 rebounds in Los Angeles’ third straight loss.

