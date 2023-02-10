By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The Haslams have explored interest in buying other pro teams in the past and are interested in the 25% share currently held by Marc Lasry. That’s according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Sportico was first to report the Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks. The Haslams have owned the Browns since 2012 and also own the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.