The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 61, Lincoln 35

Amherst 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61

Ashland 62, Spooner 59

Baldwin-Woodville 73, Prescott 58

Bay Port 76, Notre Dame 63

Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 41

Bonduel 62, Manawa 51

Brillion 90, Chilton 36

Clintonville 73, Oconto Falls 32

Colby 66, Columbus Catholic 54

Cumberland 68, St. Croix Falls 41

D.C. Everest 76, Wausau West 55

De Pere 77, Ashwaubenon 47

Durand 61, Elmwood/Plum City 53

Durand 71, Parkview 58

Eastbrook Academy 67, Salam School 55

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Independence 38

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62

Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 50

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65

Fox Valley Lutheran 75, Denmark 50

Glenwood City 66, Plum City 57

Greenfield 84, Cudahy 56

Horicon 58, Dodgeland 45

Hortonville 52, Green Bay Southwest 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65, Berlin 63, OT

Kiel 61, Valders 51

La Crosse Central 80, La Crosse Logan 51

Ladysmith 78, Cameron 69

Little Chute 75, Waupaca 49

Lourdes Academy 74, Valley Christian 46

Manawa 85, North Fond du Lac 45

McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 57

Mellen 64, Birchwood 42

Merrill 72, Antigo 58

Merrill 83, Elcho 38

Messmer 81, Saint Francis 78

Metro 39, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 17

Neillsville 56, Owen-Withee 49

Northland Lutheran 55, Bowler 53

Oshkosh North 89, Germantown 71

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Thorp 56

Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52

Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 48

Pius XI Catholic 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

Regis 73, Cadott 38

Roncalli 58, Two Rivers 45

Saint Croix Central 73, Amery 57

Shorewood 63, Brown Deer 59

Siren 41, Birchwood 33

South Milwaukee 66, West Allis Central 48

Southern Door 72, Sturgeon Bay 53

Spring Valley 61, Colfax 52

Stevens Point 69, Merrill 36

University Lake/Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 32

White Lake 86, Gresham Community 64

Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Whitnall 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 68

Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 39

Winneconne 79, Plymouth 71

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 34

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 55

Wrightstown 101, Marinette 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Sevastopol, ppd.

Belleville vs. Cambridge, ppd.

Kewaunee vs. Oconto, ppd.

Laconia vs. Ripon, ppd.

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Lodi, ppd.

Milton vs. Beaver Dam, ppd.

Milwaukee Early View vs. Milwaukee Saint Anthony, ccd.

Montello vs. Rio, ppd.

Three Lakes vs. Hurley, ccd.

Wayland Academy vs. Hustisford, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..