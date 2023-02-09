The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brillion 90, Chilton 36

Durand 71, Parkview 58

Glenwood City 66, Plum City 57

Hurley 58, Three Lakes 49

Little Chute 75, Waupaca 49

Manawa 85, North Fond du Lac 45

Mellen 64, Birchwood 42

Merrill 72, Antigo 58

Merrill 83, Elcho 38

Metro 39, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 17

Oshkosh North 89, Germantown 71

Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 48

Pius XI Catholic 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

University Lake/Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 39

Winneconne 79, Plymouth 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Sevastopol, ppd.

Kewaunee vs. Oconto, ppd.

