The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 64, Osceola 27
Aquinas 53, Onalaska 44
Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43
Clintonville 54, Waupaca 53
Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49
Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42
La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 44
Mercer 44, Lac Courte Oreilles 19
Oneida Nation 55, Gillett 50
Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 44
Pius XI Catholic 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49
River Ridge 66, Benton 38
Rosholt 27, Marion 20
Shorewood 81, Brown Deer 57
Siren 62, Birchwood 29
Superior 77, Marshall 38
University Lake/Trinity 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30
Washburn 60, Butternut 49
Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38
Westby 55, Luther 40
Wisconsin Dells 69, Nekoosa 9
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..