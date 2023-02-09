By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since he became the NBA’s career scoring leader. The Lakers announced Thursday afternoon that James won’t play against the Milwaukee Bucks. James is nursing a sore left ankle that has periodically forced him to miss games this season, including six since November. James will participate in a pregame ceremony honoring his achievement at the Lakers’ downtown arena, however. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points late in the third quarter of his 38-point performance against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

