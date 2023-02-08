The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 45, Florence 42

Kenosha Christian Life 60, Saint Francis 56

Lake Country Lutheran 54, Saint Thomas More 52

Living Word Lutheran 71, Messmer 33

Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 47, Milw. Bay View 40

Milwaukee King 96, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42

Milwaukee School of Languages 70, Milwaukee Hamilton 36

New Lisbon 57, Coulee Region Christian 26

Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26

Prairie du Chien 69, Dodgeville 53

Wausaukee 59, Stockbridge 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..