The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 45, Florence 42

Kenosha Christian Life 60, Saint Francis 56

Living Word Lutheran 71, Messmer 33

New Lisbon 57, Coulee Region Christian 26

Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26

Prairie du Chien 69, Dodgeville 53

Wausaukee 59, Stockbridge 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..