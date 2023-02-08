UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points and Connor Essegian added 18, the two combining for nine of Wisconsin’s 11 3-pointers in a 79-74 overtime victory over Penn State. After a layup by Max Klesmit gave Wisconsin a 76-72 lead with 44 seconds remaining in overtime, Penn State’s Camren Wynter missed a 3-pointer and the Badgers closed out the victory at the free-throw line. Tyler Wahl had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Wisconsin and Steven Crowl added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jalen Pickett had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.