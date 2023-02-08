By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 13-13 in home games. Los Angeles is 10- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bucks are 14-12 on the road. Milwaukee is seventh in the league allowing just 111.8 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 3 the Lakers won 133-129 led by 44 points from Anthony Davis, while Antetokounmpo scored 40 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 50.6% and averaging 29.3 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 124.5 points, 50.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

