By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging an off-duty police officer improperly put his knee into his 12-year-old daughter’s neck during a fight in a Wisconsin middle school last year. Jerrel Perez filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Milwaukee against the officer, Shawn Guetschow, the city of Kenosha and its school district. Perez alleges that Guetschow used excessive force when he broke up a fight between his daughter and another student in March 2022 and restrained his daughter by putting his knee on her neck. Messages left for the city attorney, the school district’s spokesperson and the Kenosha Police Department weren’t immediately returned. Attempts to reach Guetschow weren’t successful.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.