The Associated Press

Rock star Bono, the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting were among the featured guests sitting with first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The White House says the guests were invited because they personify issues or themes President Joe Biden addressed in the speech, or they embody policies that are working for the American people. The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was a guest, as she was last year. The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, invited a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, Ruth Cohen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.