BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 69, Sparta 53

Arcadia 57, Regis 54

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63

Assumption 53, Tigerton 34

Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42

Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75

Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38

Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83

Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 64

Bruce 91, Winter 52

Campbellsport 69, Omro 44

Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56

Catholic Memorial 59, Waukesha South 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32

Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46

Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48

Clintonville 68, Shiocton 67

Crivitz 67, Niagara 54

Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43

Drummond 73, Mercer 36

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34

East Dubuque, Ill. 51, Potosi 48

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Oostburg 44

Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46

Fall River 63, Waterloo 44

Florence 89, Chequamegon 77

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62

Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52

Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Altoona 51

Germantown 70, Slinger 47

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34

Gillett 74, Coleman 62

Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48

Green Bay Preble 65, Sheboygan South 58, OT

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63

Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43

Homestead 73, Hartford Union 71

Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24

Hurley 75, Mellen 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46

Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41

La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 48

Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 34

Lakeland 71, Tomahawk 30

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Marshall 46

Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38

Living Word Lutheran 46, University School of Milwaukee 41

Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33

Luck 50, Siren 45

Manawa 62, Crandon 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54

Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49

Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52

Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73

McFarland 90, Oregon 82

Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42

Menominee Indian 59, Laona-Wabeno 55

Menomonie 70, Hayward 51

Messmer 75, St. John’s NW Military Academy 70

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Columbus 67

Milwaukee Golda Meir 49, Milwaukee School of Languages 33

Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66

Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37

Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 69, Hudson 46

Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, West Allis Central 56

Nicolet 70, Cedarburg 57

Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58

Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58

Osceola 65, Barron 40

Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71

Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61

Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55

Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53

Racine Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 67

Random Lake 56, Hilbert 49

Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47

Reedsville 66, Ozaukee 48

Riverdale 57, Weston 43

Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33

Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57

Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60

Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51

Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36

Shawano 64, New London 53

Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Southwest 61

Slinger 58, West Bend West 46

Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26

South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59

Southwestern 77, Argyle 45

Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

St. Mary Catholic 100, Kohler 70

St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39

Stoughton 80, Sun Prairie 72

Tomah 48, La Crosse Logan 47

Turner 93, Lake Mills 78

Unity 72, Clear Lake 28

Valders 59, Freedom 44

Washburn 80, South Shore 45

Waunakee 67, Watertown 55

Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56

Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36

Webster 57, Northwood 53

West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

West De Pere 88, Menasha 44

West Salem 76, Onalaska 62

Westosha Central 62, Badger 43

Whitefish Bay 67, Port Washington 57

Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42

Wild Rose 66, Montello 48

Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67

Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49

Wisconsin Heights 52, Richland Center 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40

Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52

Xavier 101, Green Bay West 55

