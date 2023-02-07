The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41
Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38
Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34
Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27
Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46
Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43
Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57
Cambridge 48, Marshall 36
Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41
Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21
Clear Lake 48, Unity 34
Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42
Darlington 60, Southwestern 27
De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27
Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26
Drummond 46, Mercer 16
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40
Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56
Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39
Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29
Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45
Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74
Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46
Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76
Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59
Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45
Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36
Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39
La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32
Laconia 79, Oostburg 58
Loyal 50, Spencer 29
Luther 70, Viroqua 19
Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31
McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35
Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35
Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45
Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21
Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35
Neenah 48, Kimberly 46
Neillsville 73, Colby 40
Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37
New Auburn 42, Independence 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37
New London 54, Xavier 48
Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20
Northwestern 65, Cameron 39
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41
Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35
Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33
Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34
Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22
Seneca 57, De Soto 29
Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27
Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43
Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55
Shorewood 72, Whitnall 55
Siren 51, Luck 23
Slinger 54, West Bend West 34
Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59
Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28
Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30
Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41
Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41
Webster 40, Northwood 29
Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54
Winter 67, Bruce 43
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
River Ridge vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa, ccd.
