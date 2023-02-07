The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41

Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38

Appleton East 52, Oshkosh West 38

Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34

Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27

Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46

Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43

Brillion 62, Valders 50

Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57

Cambridge 48, Marshall 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41

Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21

Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32

Clear Lake 48, Unity 34

Columbus 61, Watertown Luther Prep 44

Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42

Darlington 60, Southwestern 27

De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27

Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26

Drummond 46, Mercer 16

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40

Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56

Fall River 47, Montello 41

Fennimore 52, Boscobel 49

Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39

Fond du Lac 45, Appleton North 32

Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 29

Freedom 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29

Green Bay Preble 51, Sheboygan South 37

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45

Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74

Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46

Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76

Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36

Hortonville 67, Appleton West 40

Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59

Iola-Scandinavia 34, Amherst 32

Janesville Parker 47, Madison West 37

Jefferson 31, Turner 29

Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45

Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36

Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39

Kickapoo 51, Weston 28

Kiel 75, New Holstein 73

La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32

Laconia 79, Oostburg 58

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 47

Lourdes Academy 64, Oakfield 51

Loyal 50, Spencer 29

Luther 70, Viroqua 19

Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31

Madison La Follette 78, Beloit Memorial 67

Marathon 44, Newman Catholic 37

Marinette 64, Denmark 50

Markesan 66, Cambria-Friesland 25

McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35

McFarland 88, Clinton 50

Mellen 56, Bessemer, Mich. 32

Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35

Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 37

Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 35

Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45

Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21

Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35

Neenah 48, Kimberly 46

Neillsville 73, Colby 40

Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37

New Auburn 42, Independence 31

New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37

New Berlin West 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 66

New London 54, Xavier 48

Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20

Northwestern 65, Cameron 39

Notre Dame 91, Manitowoc Lincoln 25

Oostburg 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30

Oshkosh North 60, Kaukauna 45

Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44

Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41

Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35

Pardeeville 65, Rio 52

Pewaukee 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29

Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33

Randolph 65, Princeton/Green Lake 22

Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34

Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41

Rhinelander 63, Medford Area 52

Ripon 64, Plymouth 57

Salam School 64, University Lake 45

Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22

Seneca 57, De Soto 29

Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 20

Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Mishicot 64

Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43

Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55

Shorewood 72, Whitnall 55

Siren 51, Luck 23

Slinger 54, West Bend West 34

Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59

Southern Door 47, Algoma 40

Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28

Sun Prairie West 88, Madison East 64

The Prairie School 71, Martin Luther 59

Three Lakes 58, Antigo 55

Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30

Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41

Waukesha West 57, Arrowhead 46

Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Wausau West 77, D.C. Everest 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 52

Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41

Webster 40, Northwood 29

West Bend East 72, Grafton 64

West Salem 54, Westby 35

Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54

Wild Rose 59, Rosholt 54

Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 14

Winter 67, Bruce 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

River Ridge vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa, ccd.

