BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 69, Sparta 53

Arcadia 57, Regis 54

Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75

Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38

Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Bruce 91, Winter 52

Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32

Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46

Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43

Drummond 73, Mercer 36

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34

Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46

Florence 89, Chequamegon 77

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62

Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52

Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32

Freedom 48, Valders 44

Germantown 70, Slinger 47

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34

Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63

Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43

Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24

Hurley 75, Mellen 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46

Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41

Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42

Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38

Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33

Manawa 62, Crandon 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54

Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49

Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52

McFarland 90, Oregon 82

Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42

Menomonie 70, Hayward 51

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66

Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37

Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42

Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58

Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58

Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71

Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61

Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53

Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47

Riverdale 57, Weston 43

Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33

Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57

Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60

Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51

Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36

Slinger 58, West Bend West 46

Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26

South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59

Southwestern 77, Argyle 45

Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39

Turner 93, Lake Mills 78

Unity 72, Clear Lake 28

Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56

Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36

West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

West De Pere 88, Menasha 44

Westosha Central 62, Badger 43

Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42

Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40

Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52

