BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 69, Sparta 53
Arcadia 57, Regis 54
Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75
Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38
Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47
Bruce 91, Winter 52
Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56
Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32
Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46
Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43
Drummond 73, Mercer 36
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34
Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46
Florence 89, Chequamegon 77
Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62
Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52
Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32
Freedom 48, Valders 44
Germantown 70, Slinger 47
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34
Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48
Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63
Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43
Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
Hurley 75, Mellen 47
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46
Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41
Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42
Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38
Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33
Manawa 62, Crandon 40
Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54
Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49
Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52
McFarland 90, Oregon 82
Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42
Menomonie 70, Hayward 51
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66
Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37
Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42
Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58
Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58
Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71
Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61
Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53
Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47
Riverdale 57, Weston 43
Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33
Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57
Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60
Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51
Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36
Slinger 58, West Bend West 46
Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26
South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59
Southwestern 77, Argyle 45
Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39
Turner 93, Lake Mills 78
Unity 72, Clear Lake 28
Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56
Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42
Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36
West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53
West De Pere 88, Menasha 44
Westosha Central 62, Badger 43
Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42
Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40
Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52
