By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72. Newtown had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who won their third straight game after losing six of eight. Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed. Tyler Kolek scored 17 points to lead Marquette, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

