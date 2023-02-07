By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 22 North Carolina State has climbed back into the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years. The Wolfpack’s rise has come after an offseason overhaul by coach Kevin Keatts. N.C. State added experience through the transfer portal and changed the coaching staff behind Keatts. N.C. State has won eight of nine entering Tuesday’s trip to No. 8 Virginia. That is one of six games pairing ranked teams on the week’s national AP Top 25 schedule. That includes No. 17 TCU and No. 21 Connecticut each facing two ranked opponents in league play.

