GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 51, Gresham Community 35

Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33

Barron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Birchwood 51, Bruce 47

Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58

Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30

Clintonville 58, Little Chute 47

Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 51

Durand 54, Plum City 16

Eau Claire Memorial 64, La Crosse Logan 38

Eau Claire North 61, Holmen 52

Edgar 66, Phillips 60

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38

Fennimore 60, Benton 52

Florence 58, Norway, Mich. 33

Gilman 63, Thorp 57

Hamilton 54, Watertown 51

Highland 56, Southwestern 41

Hillsboro 48, La Farge 43

Holmen 65, La Crosse Central 54

Kaukauna 73, West De Pere 62

Ladysmith 61, Northwestern 54

Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36

Manawa 64, Marion 17

Marshfield 82, Chippewa Falls 26

Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 37

Menomonie 61, Prescott 52

Milw. Washington 59, Milwaukee Hamilton 26

Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 5

Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25

Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48

New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

Northland Lutheran 65, Port Edwards 33

Onalaska 73, Arcadia 30

Pecatonica 59, Black Hawk 40

Regis 71, Osseo-Fairchild 68

Riverdale 53, Iowa-Grant 44

Shell Lake 59, Frederic 37

Solon Springs 56, Drummond 47

South Shore 73, Butternut 17

St. Mary Catholic 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Superior 55, Esko, Minn. 34

Three Lakes 58, Crivitz 44

Waukesha North 64, North Fond du Lac 52

Wausaukee 61, Stockbridge 41

West Allis Nathan Hale 73, West Allis Central 47

Wild Rose 80, Bowler 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, Ripon 46

Winter 53, Mercer 31

Wisconsin Dells 60, Dodgeville 59

