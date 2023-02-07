The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 83, White Lake 27

Amherst 72, Rosholt 25

Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43

Arcadia 64, Neillsville 59

Ashwaubenon 67, Green Bay Preble 63

Athens 88, Northland Lutheran 44

Baldwin-Woodville 52, New Richmond 40

Baraboo 64, Portage 61

Bayfield 97, South Shore 71

Big Foot 59, Jefferson 43

Black River Falls 49, Melrose-Mindoro 38

Bloomer 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59

Bonduel 60, Peshtigo 52

Cadott 61, Augusta 59

Cambridge 75, Wautoma 66

Cameron 94, Prescott 77

Chippewa Falls 70, Eau Claire North 52

Clinton 71, Delavan-Darien 42

Colby 67, Spencer 53

Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53

Cumberland 62, Amery 41

Deerfield 69, Lomira 52

Durand, Ill. 71, Parkview 58

Edgar 55, Phillips 40

Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46

Elmwood/Plum City 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 56

Escanaba, Mich. 79, Marinette 73

Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55

Gillett 70, Wausaukee 44

Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62

Hurley 77, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 58

Iowa-Grant 73, Belmont 38

Kewaunee 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59

Kiel 69, Waupun 45

Lac Courte Oreilles 61, Butternut 34

Laconia 72, Markesan 61

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 58

Laona-Wabeno 73, Goodman/Pembine 58

Little Chute 55, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31

Lourdes Academy 75, Randolph, Minn. 60

Luther 79, Cashton 67

Madison Country Day 67, Juda 42

Manawa 65, Marion 33

Merrill 72, Antigo 58

Milwaukee North 59, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 47

Mineral Point 50, Southwestern 49

Monroe 68, Belleville 57

New Lisbon 78, Brookwood 46

North Crawford 48, Viroqua 42

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 65

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 59

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Eleva-Strum 53

Ozaukee 71, Milwaukee Arts 46

Phillips 75, Washburn 64

Platteville 52, Cuba City 44

Port Edwards 91, Tri-County 22

Poynette 74, Pardeeville 60

Racine St. Catherine’s 38, Burlington 35

Rib Lake 75, Gilman 41

River Ridge 63, De Soto 50

Riverdale 71, Wonewoc-Center 28

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33

Seneca 62, Cassville 43

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Mishicot 33

Somerset 77, Colfax 52

Southern Door 69, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Stratford 46, Chequamegon 39

Sturgeon Bay 69, Sevastopol 35

Three Lakes 66, Elcho 45

Union Grove 79, Racine Lutheran 64

Warren, Ill. 59, Pecatonica 38

Wausau West 65, Green Bay East 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Lancaster 51

West Salem 72, Holmen 39

West Salem 83, Bangor 53

Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

Wild Rose 64, Princeton/Green Lake 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..