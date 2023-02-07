MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says Terrell Thompson fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says Officer Peter Jerving and his partner caught up with Thompson and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. Thompson died at the scene. The chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

