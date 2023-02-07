By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to change how local governments are funded in his State of the State speech last month. Evers announced the local option sales tax part of the plan on Tuesday, a week before he submits his two-year budget proposal to the Legislature. Voters would have to approve the sales tax increases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.