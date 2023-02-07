The Associated Press

Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The White House said the guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.” President Joe Biden is expected to refer to several of the guests by name during his remarks.

