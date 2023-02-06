LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (AP) — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe. The Green Bay Press-Gazette says leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down. The tribe says the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some residents feel trapped. One of them, David Kievet, says he was told he could drive away but he wouldn’t be allowed back in. He says 55 properties are affected. Two lawmakers have asked Gov. Tony Evers to intervene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.