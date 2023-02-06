WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater has removed the interim tag from Jace Rindahl’s title and made him the permanent replacement for retired coach Kevin Bullis. Rindahl had spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach at the Division III program. Wisconsin-Whitewater named Rindahl the interim head coach and said it would conduct a national search when Bullis stepped down in November. School officials announced Monday they had decided on Rindahl. Rindahl started as Wisconsin-Whitewater’s linebackers coach in 2015 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2020.

