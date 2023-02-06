By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season. The new poll out Monday also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes. Marquette is in the top 10 for the first time since 2019. That also was the last time N.C. State was ranked before checking in at No. 22.

