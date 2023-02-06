The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 51, Gresham Community 35

Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33

Barron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58

Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30

Eau Claire North 61, Holmen 52

Edgar 66, Phillips 60

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38

Florence 58, Norway, Mich. 33

Hillsboro 48, La Farge 43

Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36

Manawa 64, Marion 17

Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 37

Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25

New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

Shell Lake 59, Frederic 37

Solon Springs 56, Drummond 47

Three Lakes 58, Crivitz 44

Waukesha North 64, North Fond du Lac 52

Wausaukee 61, Stockbridge 41

Winter 53, Mercer 31

