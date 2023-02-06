The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 51, Gresham Community 35
Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33
Barron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58
Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30
Eau Claire North 61, Holmen 52
Edgar 66, Phillips 60
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38
Florence 58, Norway, Mich. 33
Hillsboro 48, La Farge 43
Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36
Manawa 64, Marion 17
Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 37
Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Shell Lake 59, Frederic 37
Solon Springs 56, Drummond 47
Three Lakes 58, Crivitz 44
Waukesha North 64, North Fond du Lac 52
Wausaukee 61, Stockbridge 41
Winter 53, Mercer 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..