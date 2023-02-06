The Associated Press

Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43

Cumberland 62, Amery 41

Deerfield 69, Lomira 52

Edgar 55, Phillips 40

Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46

Escanaba, Mich. 79, Marinette 73

Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55

Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62

Hurley 77, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 58

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 59

Port Edwards 91, Tri-County 22

Rib Lake 75, Gilman 41

Riverdale 71, Wonewoc-Center 28

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33

Warren, Ill. 59, Pecatonica 38

West Salem 72, Holmen 39

West Salem 83, Bangor 53

Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

