MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.

