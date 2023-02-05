The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo Grove, Ill. 84, The Prairie School 59
Catholic Memorial 65, Notre Dame 43
Chippewa Falls 70, Eau Claire North 52
Deerfield, Ill. 52, Edgewood 49
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41
Florence 66, Lena 35
Franklin 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 68
Heritage Christian 73, Watertown Luther Prep 60
Hortonville 56, Fort Atkinson 43
Hudson 45, River Falls 37
Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 44
Kaukauna 73, Marshfield 68
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Messmer 53
La Crosse Central 67, Medford Area 58
Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 62
Menomonie 65, New Richmond 59
Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 65, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56
New Trier, Ill. 63, Lakeside Lutheran 59
Oostburg 53, Laconia 51
Palmyra-Eagle 42, Albany 22
Pewaukee 90, Waukesha South 50
Racine St. Catherine’s 46, Batavia, Ill. 44
Reedsville 64, Hurley 58
Royall 61, Blair-Taylor 54
Saint Thomas More 63, Prospect, Ill. 62
Southern Door 68, Crivitz 62
St. Marys Springs 80, Northridge Prep, Ill. 40
Waukesha West 87, Milwaukee Riverside University 62
Westosha Central 81, Kenosha Tremper 43
Whitnall 86, Homestead 68
Xavier 85, Winneconne 76
