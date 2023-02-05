The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo Grove, Ill. 84, The Prairie School 59

Catholic Memorial 65, Notre Dame 43

Chippewa Falls 70, Eau Claire North 52

Deerfield, Ill. 52, Edgewood 49

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41

Florence 66, Lena 35

Franklin 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 68

Heritage Christian 73, Watertown Luther Prep 60

Hortonville 56, Fort Atkinson 43

Hudson 45, River Falls 37

Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 44

Kaukauna 73, Marshfield 68

Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Messmer 53

La Crosse Central 67, Medford Area 58

Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 62

Menomonie 65, New Richmond 59

Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 65, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

New Trier, Ill. 63, Lakeside Lutheran 59

Oostburg 53, Laconia 51

Palmyra-Eagle 42, Albany 22

Pewaukee 90, Waukesha South 50

Racine St. Catherine’s 46, Batavia, Ill. 44

Reedsville 64, Hurley 58

Royall 61, Blair-Taylor 54

Saint Thomas More 63, Prospect, Ill. 62

Southern Door 68, Crivitz 62

St. Marys Springs 80, Northridge Prep, Ill. 40

Waukesha West 87, Milwaukee Riverside University 62

Westosha Central 81, Kenosha Tremper 43

Whitnall 86, Homestead 68

Xavier 85, Winneconne 76

