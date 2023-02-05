The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 82, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 41
Amery 53, Osceola 28
Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33
Arrowhead 81, Xavier 62
Ashland 66, Cumberland 25
Assumption 59, Wild Rose 53
Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58
Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53
Colfax 55, Mondovi 45
Crandon 48, Regis 40
Dominican 51, Martin Luther 37
Fall Creek 49, Pardeeville 41
Freedom 44, Brillion 34
Hayward 46, Spooner 22
Horicon 61, Portage 28
Hudson 63, River Falls 38
Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37
Kewaunee 63, Oconto 53
La Crosse Central 41, Medford Area 31
Lake Country Lutheran 52, Watertown Luther Prep 38
Lodi 50, Markesan 43
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Parker 42
McFarland 50, Edgewood 46
Menomonee Falls 78, Oconomowoc 63
Middleton 79, Beloit Memorial 42
Milwaukee King 80, Milwaukee Hamilton 9
Mineral Point 70, Belmont 47
Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48
Notre Dame 74, Hortonville 66
Oregon 76, Westosha Central 42
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Peshtigo 46, Gibraltar 38
Pittsville 54, Tri-County 21
Prairie du Chien 68, Cuba City 61
Racine Lutheran 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Reedsburg Area 63, Dodgeville 36
Saint Thomas More 77, Racine St. Catherine’s 62
St. Croix Falls 55, Cameron 33
St. Marys Springs 77, Two Rivers 31
Verona Area 70, Madison Memorial 29
Wauwatosa East 61, Monona Grove 57
