By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — On a day of wild weather at Pebble Beach, Justin Rose was a steady presence. Rose was 9 under in the 19 holes he played Sunday in the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That gives him a two-shot lead going to the Monday finish and a good chance to win for the first time in four years. Rose still has the back nine to play. He leads by two over Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd. The day featured rain, wind, hail and sunshine, sometimes all in one hour. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the pro-am.

