By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The only winner at Pebble Beach on Sunday is Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Ben Silverman captured the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That means Rodgers gets his name on the Pebble Beach Wall of Champions. Justin Rose would love nothing more than to join him. Rose finished his wind-suspended third round at Monterey Peninsula and was 6 under in 10 holes for a 65. That gives him a one-shot lead going into the final round. That won’t be decided until Monday. Rodgers says winning the Pebble pro-am was on his bucket list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.