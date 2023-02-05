MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Chucky Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining and Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31. Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

