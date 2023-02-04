The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo Grove, Ill. 84, The Prairie School 59

Catholic Memorial 65, Notre Dame 43

Deerfield, Ill. 52, Edgewood 49

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41

Florence 66, Lena 35

Franklin 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 68

Heritage Christian 73, Watertown Luther Prep 60

Hortonville 56, Fort Atkinson 43

Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 44

Kaukauna 73, Marshfield 68

Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Messmer 53

La Crosse Central 67, Medford Area 58

Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 62

Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 65, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

Racine St. Catherine’s 46, Batavia, Ill. 44

Reedsville 64, Hurley 58

Royall 61, Blair-Taylor 54

St. Marys Springs 80, Northridge Prep, Ill. 40

Waukesha West 87, Milwaukee Riverside University 62

Westosha Central 81, Kenosha Tremper 43

Whitnall 86, Homestead 68

Xavier 85, Winneconne 76

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..