The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 53, Osceola 28
Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33
Arrowhead 81, Xavier 62
Ashland 66, Cumberland 25
Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58
Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53
Colfax 55, Mondovi 45
Crandon 48, Regis 40
Dominican 51, Martin Luther 37
Fall Creek 49, Pardeeville 41
Freedom 44, Brillion 34
Hayward 46, Spooner 22
Horicon 61, Portage 28
Hudson 63, River Falls 38
Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37
Kewaunee 63, Oconto 53
Lodi 50, Markesan 43
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Parker 42
McFarland 50, Edgewood 46
Middleton 79, Beloit Memorial 42
Milwaukee King 80, Milwaukee Hamilton 9
Mineral Point 70, Belmont 47
Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48
Notre Dame 74, Hortonville 66
Oregon 76, Westosha Central 42
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Peshtigo 46, Gibraltar 38
Pittsville 54, Tri-County 21
Prairie du Chien 68, Cuba City 61
Reedsburg Area 63, Dodgeville 36
Wauwatosa East 61, Monona Grove 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..