MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists as No. 14 Marquette defeated Butler 60-52 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied with No. 16 Xavier for first place in the conference standings. Xavier hosts St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games. Butler dropped its fifth straight despite getting 19 points from Jayden Taylor and 15 from Simas Lukosius.

