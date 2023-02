INDIANAPOLIS — DJ Jackson and Vincent Brady II scored 16 points each and IUPUI beat Green Bay 68-53 to snap an 11-game losing streak. Jackson added six rebounds and Brady five boards for the Jaguars. Cade Meyer finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix, who have lost 14 in a row.

