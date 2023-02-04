The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49

Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56

Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 27

Appleton East 83, Oshkosh North 74

Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43

Appleton West 83, Kaukauna 59

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 54

Ashwaubenon 81, Sheboygan South 58

Athens 60, Assumption 55

Auburndale 84, Prentice 57

Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 67

Belleville 78, Wisconsin Heights 60

Benton 74, Pecatonica 41

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Boscobel 41, Riverdale 39

Brillion 61, Valders 41

Brodhead 102, Whitewater 49

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38

Cambria-Friesland 77, Montello 67

Cambridge 68, New Glarus 63

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Cameron 82, Hayward 42

Cassville 73, Albany 49

Cedarburg 61, Whitefish Bay 50

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Hustisford 37

Chilton 77, New Holstein 68

Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 47

Clintonville 45, Seymour 40

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62

Colby 74, Greenwood 23

Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Columbus Catholic 59, Loyal 43

Crandon 57, Bowler 30

Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

D.C. Everest 67, Stevens Point 61

DeForest 79, Monona Grove 62

Deerfield 81, Williams Bay 54

Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 43

Dominican 79, Martin Luther 64

Drummond 69, Mellen 57

East Troy 60, Clinton 55

Edgar 55, Phillips 40

Edgewood 69, Baraboo 59

Elk Mound 73, Durand 54

Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40

Fall Creek 90, Regis 58

Fall River 92, Princeton/Green Lake 58

Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 66

Fort Atkinson 50, Beaver Dam 46

Franklin 50, Oak Creek 45

Grantsburg 46, Siren 42

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68, Gibraltar 61

Greendale 92, West Allis Central 90

Greenfield 61, Whitnall 47

Hamilton 93, Marquette University 88

Holmen 60, Tomah 39

Homestead 91, Port Washington 73

Horicon 76, Lourdes Academy 68

Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 49

Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48

Ithaca 74, Kickapoo 59

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Horlick 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Racine Lutheran 62

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Waupun 50

Kewaskum 51, Berlin 43

Kiel 70, Two Rivers 45

Ladysmith 81, Barron 46

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Lakeland 62, Antigo 50

Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46

Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51

Luther 70, Viroqua 30

Madison East 64, Janesville Parker 58

Madison La Follette 75, Middleton 72, OT

Madison Memorial 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 39

Marion 52, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33

Markesan 81, Pardeeville 60

Marshall 68, Waterloo 36

Marshfield 73, Wausau East 60

McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58

McFarland 67, Edgerton 56

Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50

Menominee Indian 58, Amherst 47

Mercer 58, Butternut 18

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milwaukee Vincent 48

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 87

Milwaukee King 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 55

Milwaukee Lutheran 66, Shorewood 47

Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73

Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47

Mondovi 81, Elmwood/Plum City 46

Montello 63, Tri-County 59

Mount Horeb 68, Portage 53

Neillsville 78, Gilman 23

New Auburn 64, Cornell 55

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68

Newman Catholic 91, Rib Lake 70

Nicolet 63, Grafton 44

North Crawford 67, Weston 53

Northwestern 104, Ashland 67

Northwood 66, Luck 53

Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 40

Oconto 62, Algoma 56

Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 59

Peshtigo 60, Sturgeon Bay 50

Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70

Platteville 68, River Valley 51

Plymouth 95, Ripon 57

Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 29

Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 56

Prescott 88, Amery 81

Pulaski 63, Green Bay Preble 56

Racine Case 61, Kenosha Tremper 53

Racine Park 81, Kenosha Bradford 66

Racine St. Catherine’s 62, Saint Thomas More 44

Randolph 62, Rio 34

Regis 76, Thorp 39

River Ridge 55, Barneveld 48

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33

Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40

Saint Francis 71, University School of Milwaukee 64

Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63

Seneca 60, De Soto 57

Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 48

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 41

Shiocton 78, Bonduel 62

Solon Springs 68, Washburn 49

Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57

South Milwaukee 72, Brown Deer 60

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

Southern Door 91, Sevastopol 36

Southwestern 59, Darlington 57

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35

Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55

Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56

Stoughton 74, Watertown 48

Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 61

Sun Prairie West 80, Janesville Craig 71

The Prairie School 64, Shoreland Lutheran 57

Turner 79, Evansville 57

Union Grove 44, Badger 42

Unity 86, Webster 64

Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39

Verona Area 89, Madison West 65

Waunakee 78, Milton 72

Wausau West 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54

West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Brookfield East 71

West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

West Salem 92, Westby 38

White Lake 74, Phelps 35

Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

Wild Rose 74, Tri-County 24

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Manawa 67

Xavier 74, Shawano 64

