The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 83, La Crosse Logan 41

Arcadia 61, Tomah 51

Ashwaubenon 46, Sheboygan South 29

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Southwest 45

Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa West 42

Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18

Brookfield East 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 41

Brown Deer 64, South Milwaukee 42

Cashton 61, New Lisbon 35

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Reedsville 55

Cedarburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53

Clintonville 55, Oconto Falls 44

Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 35

Edgar 66, Phillips 60

Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32

Florence 65, North Central, Mich. 48

Freedom 67, Luxemburg-Casco 20

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa East 62

Grantsburg 66, Siren 58

Green Bay Preble 50, Pulaski 32

Greendale 77, West Allis Central 67

Greenfield 47, Whitnall 41

Hartford Union 53, Slinger 36

Hillsboro 72, Necedah 20

Homestead 69, Port Washington 30

Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 76

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Heritage Christian 53

Kenosha Tremper 61, Racine Case 40

Lena 58, Oneida Nation 52

Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36

Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43

Mercer 46, Butternut 36

Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Madison 41

Milwaukee DSHA 54, Hamilton 36

Milwaukee King 84, Milw. Washington 36

Mishicot 61, Hilbert 21

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 56

New Auburn 51, Cornell 33

New London 63, Shawano 50

New Richmond 55, Menomonie 52

Northwood 41, Luck 30

Oak Creek 59, Franklin 53

Onalaska 65, Sparta 44

Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 48

Ozaukee 68, Kohler 66

Pacelli 41, Marathon 39

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 48, OT

Prairie Farm 75, Clayton 37

Sauk Prairie 67, River Valley 26

Sevastopol 44, Algoma 26

Seymour 74, Green Bay East 38

Shorewood 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

St. Mary Catholic 50, Howards Grove 37

Stratford 52, Northland Pines 23

Three Lakes 63, Elcho 25

Turtle Lake 59, Clear Lake 47

Union Grove 53, Badger 33

Unity 37, Webster 31

University Lake/Trinity 40, Faith Christian 38

West Bend East 67, West Bend West 37

West De Pere 52, Menasha 45

Westosha Central 60, Burlington 50

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 54

Winter 92, Birchwood 58

Wrightstown 62, Marinette 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Green Bay West vs. Xavier, ccd.

Laona-Wabeno vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.

Marion vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.

New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Coleman, ccd.

Superior vs. St. Paul Johnson, Minn., ccd.

White Lake vs. Wausaukee, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..