BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49
Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56
Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 27
Appleton East 83, Oshkosh North 74
Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43
Appleton West 83, Kaukauna 59
Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 54
Ashwaubenon 81, Sheboygan South 58
Athens 60, Assumption 55
Auburndale 84, Prentice 57
Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 67
Belleville 78, Wisconsin Heights 60
Benton 74, Pecatonica 41
Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47
Boscobel 41, Riverdale 39
Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65
Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69
Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38
Cambria-Friesland 77, Montello 67
Cameron 60, Cumberland 55
Cameron 82, Hayward 42
Cassville 73, Albany 49
Cedarburg 61, Whitefish Bay 50
Chilton 77, New Holstein 68
Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62
Colby 74, Greenwood 23
Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 46
Crandon 57, Bowler 30
Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40
Cumberland 75, Spooner 30
Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52
D.C. Everest 67, Stevens Point 61
DeForest 79, Monona Grove 62
Deerfield 81, Williams Bay 54
Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 43
Dominican 79, Martin Luther 64
Drummond 69, Mellen 57
Edgewood 69, Baraboo 59
Elk Mound 73, Durand 54
Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40
Fall Creek 90, Regis 58
Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 66
Franklin 50, Oak Creek 45
Grantsburg 46, Siren 42
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68, Gibraltar 61
Greendale 92, West Allis Central 90
Greenfield 61, Whitnall 47
Holmen 60, Tomah 39
Homestead 91, Port Washington 73
Horicon 76, Lourdes Academy 68
Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 49
Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48
Ithaca 74, Kickapoo 59
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Horlick 50
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Racine Lutheran 62
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Waupun 50
Kewaskum 51, Berlin 43
Kiel 70, Two Rivers 45
Ladysmith 81, Barron 46
Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Lakeland 62, Antigo 50
Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46
Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51
Luther 70, Viroqua 30
Madison La Follette 75, Middleton 72, OT
Madison Memorial 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 39
Markesan 81, Pardeeville 60
Marshfield 73, Wausau East 60
McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58
McFarland 67, Edgerton 56
Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50
Menominee Indian 58, Amherst 47
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milwaukee Vincent 48
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 87
Milwaukee Lutheran 66, Shorewood 47
Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73
Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47
Montello 63, Tri-County 59
Mount Horeb 68, Portage 53
New Auburn 64, Cornell 55
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68
Nicolet 63, Grafton 44
North Crawford 67, Weston 53
Northwood 66, Luck 53
Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 40
Oconto 62, Algoma 56
Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55
Peshtigo 60, Sturgeon Bay 50
Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70
Platteville 68, River Valley 51
Plymouth 95, Ripon 57
Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 29
Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 56
Prescott 88, Amery 81
Pulaski 63, Green Bay Preble 56
Racine Park 81, Kenosha Bradford 66
Randolph 62, Rio 34
Regis 76, Thorp 39
River Ridge 55, Barneveld 48
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33
Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40
Saint Francis 71, University School of Milwaukee 64
Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63
Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 48
Shell Lake 50, Frederic 41
Solon Springs 68, Washburn 49
Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57
South Milwaukee 72, Brown Deer 60
Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56
Southern Door 91, Sevastopol 36
Southwestern 59, Darlington 57
Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35
Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55
Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56
Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 61
Sun Prairie West 80, Janesville Craig 71
Union Grove 44, Badger 42
Unity 86, Webster 64
Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39
Verona Area 89, Madison West 65
Waunakee 78, Milton 72
Wausau West 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54
West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Brookfield East 71
West Salem 92, Westby 38
White Lake 74, Phelps 35
Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Manawa 67
Xavier 74, Shawano 64
___
