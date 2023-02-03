The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49

Auburndale 84, Prentice 57

Benton 74, Pecatonica 41

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Cameron 82, Hayward 42

Colby 74, Greenwood 23

Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40

Ladysmith 81, Barron 46

Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46

Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51

Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50

Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73

Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47

Montello 63, Tri-County 59

New Auburn 64, Cornell 55

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68

Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55

Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70

Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59

Prescott 88, Amery 81

Regis 76, Thorp 39

Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56

Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39

Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54

West Salem 92, Westby 38

White Lake 74, Phelps 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..