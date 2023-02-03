The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49
Auburndale 84, Prentice 57
Benton 74, Pecatonica 41
Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47
Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65
Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69
Cameron 60, Cumberland 55
Cameron 82, Hayward 42
Colby 74, Greenwood 23
Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40
Cumberland 75, Spooner 30
Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40
Ladysmith 81, Barron 46
Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46
Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51
Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50
Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73
Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47
Montello 63, Tri-County 59
New Auburn 64, Cornell 55
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68
Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55
Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70
Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59
Prescott 88, Amery 81
Regis 76, Thorp 39
Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63
Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56
Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56
Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39
Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54
West Salem 92, Westby 38
White Lake 74, Phelps 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..