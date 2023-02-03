The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 61, Tomah 51

Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18

Brown Deer 64, South Milwaukee 42

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Reedsville 55

Cedarburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53

Edgar 66, Phillips 60

Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32

Florence 65, North Central, Mich. 48

Green Bay Preble 50, Pulaski 32

Homestead 69, Port Washington 30

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Heritage Christian 53

Kenosha Tremper 61, Racine Case 40

Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36

Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43

Mercer 46, Butternut 36

Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Madison 41

Milwaukee King 84, Milw. Washington 36

New London 63, Shawano 50

Northwood 41, Luck 30

Onalaska 65, Sparta 44

St. Mary Catholic 50, Howards Grove 37

Stratford 52, Northland Pines 23

Three Lakes 63, Elcho 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Superior vs. St. Paul Johnson, Minn., ccd.

