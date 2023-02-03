By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight games since Khris Middleton returned from a sore right knee. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 50 points in two of his last three games. That includes a 54-point performance Thursday as the Bucks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-105.

